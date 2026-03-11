Turin, Zapata to be released in the summer? The clause and the club's plan

Duvan, who is approaching 35, renewed his contract with Torino in April 2025, with the expiry date extended from 2026 to 2027 and a substantial salary of £2.5 million net, or £5 million gross. The decision was made at the time by Urbano Cairo and Davide Vagnati and endorsed by coach Paolo Vanoli. As the Turin daily newspaper recalls, it was a renewal that was also a message to the group, to the dressing room: trust was placed in a striker who, at that moment, was in a difficult situation. In fact, he had not yet recovered from aserious injury to his anterior cruciate ligament, medial meniscus and lateral meniscus.

With the injury behind him, the man who would later become Torino's new captain had had an excellent season with 12 goals and four assists in 35 appearances, but in the following seasons – after his injury – he was unable to repeat that performance, scoring only five goals in two years, a meagre haul for someone who boasts 126 goals in Serie A and whose future with Torino could now be jeopardised by a release clause.