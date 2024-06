The top men's matchups to watch at TST 2024 - from celebs to club rivalries

TST 2024 has arrived, and the Group Stage is coming. Matches kickoff on Wednesday in the men's field, and superstars from all over the world have arrived in Cary, N.C. for the 7v7 tournament.

From ESPN media personality Pat McAfee taking on ex-NFL star J.J. Watt to Sergio Aguero's iconic return to the pitch, there are some major narratives set to unfold in the second year of the tournament.

GOAL takes a look at five of the top Group Stage storylines in the men's field...