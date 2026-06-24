‘If in trouble, make it double’ - Bayern Munich’s contract plan for Michael Olise revealed amid unwelcome transfer interest from Real Madrid in France winger

The proposed new deal would see Olise elevate his status among the highest earners at Bayern Munich. Falk explained why Olise currently sits lower on the wage bill compared to other attacking stars.

Falk added that because his signing was not as expensive as the €100m deal that brought Harry Kane to Bavaria, his contract is not as lucrative as Kane's or Jamal Musiala's. "He’s right in the middle of the squad’s earners, so about €15m," Falk said. "Now, of course, he’s one of the most important players in the first XI, so he deserves more money. That’s why FC Bayern are prepared to give Michael Olise more money, and their argument is that if they’re prepared to offer more money, perhaps the France international can give them a few more years on the contract. In Germany, you can make a deal up to five years long, so the idea would be a contract until 2031. With that in mind, he can get closer to the top earners at Bayern Munich at around €25m a year."