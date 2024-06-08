Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role at Euro 2024 revealed as England confirm squad numbers for tournament

GettyAditya GokhaleTrent Alexander-Arnold’s role at Euro 2024 revealed as England confirm squad numbers for tournamentTrent Alexander-ArnoldEnglandEuropean ChampionshipLiverpoolEngland have confirmed their squad numbers ahead of Euro 2024 and they may have revealed Trent Alexander-Arnold's role for Gareth Southgate's side.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland announce squad numbers for Euro 2024Alexander-Arnold handed the number eight jerseyCould hint at Liverpool man playing a midfield roleArticle continues below