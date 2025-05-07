Trent Alexander-Arnold replacements: Jeremie Frimpong, Denzel Dumfries & nine right-backs who could step into the departing Liverpool right-back's shoes

The Reds academy graduate has finally confirmed he will depart Anfield at the end of the season, and attentions will now turn to finding his successor

The worst-kept secret in football is out: Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season. The second worst-kept secret, that he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer, will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Once the dust settles and the initial bitterness surrounding the academy graduate's agonisingly unprofitable exit subsides, attentions at Anfield will turn to finding an able replacement to one of the world's best creative full-backs.

Of course, that will not be an easy task, but Liverpool's newly-established status as the best team in England and the fact such a significant role at one of the biggest clubs in the world is more or less vacant should mean that they have the pick of the best talent on the market.

Article continues below

GOAL, then, has nine potential options for Arne Slot's side...