Trent Alexander Arnold Liverpool 2025Getty Images
Gill Clark

Trent Alexander-Arnold hit with training ground 'ban' as new Real Madrid signing forced to give up £130k Range Rover after move from Liverpool

LaLigaReal MadridPremier LeagueT. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool

New Real Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be able to drive his luxury Range Rover into training due to a sponsorship deal.

  • Alexander-Arnold has swapped Madrid for Liverpool

  • Moves in time for Club World Cup
  • But won't be able to use favourite car at training ground
