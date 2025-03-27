Revealed: Trent Alexander-Arnold could've joined Barcelona instead of Real Madrid after Catalan giants held talks with Liverpool star's agents earlier this season
Barcelona attempted to hijack Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid by meeting the Liverpool star's agents earlier in the season.
- Barcelona wanted to sign Alexander-Arnold
- Met with his agents earlier in the campaign
- Liverpool right-back on the verge of joining Real