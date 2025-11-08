Trent Alexander-Arnold finally 'ready' to start for Real Madrid as Xabi Alonso offers update on summer signing

Real Madrid have the chance to go eight points clear of rivals Barcelona on Sunday, the defending champions not in action until later on Sunday night when they face Celta Vigo. Los Blancos have made a flying start to life under Xabi Alonso winning 10 of 11 league matches, including their El Clasico triumph last month.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham saw Real Madrid claim a 2-1 win over Barcelona in a heated encounter at the Bernabeu. Alexander-Arnold was fit enough for the bench in the narrow victory over the Blaugrana and only recently returned to action in the Champions League in midweek.

The right-back played the final knockings of the game at Anfield as Alexander-Arnold made a late cameo on his former stomping ground. The former Liverpool man departed the Reds under a cloud, and was resoundingly booed by the home support when he went to warm up and once he replaced Arda Guler in the 82nd minute.