Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Trent Alexander-ArnoldGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Very different from what I'm used to' - Trent Alexander-Arnold adapting to extreme Real Madrid demands as he gears up for debut under Xabi Alonso following transfer from Liverpool

T. Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridLaLigaFIFA Club World Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold explained what it's like to train with his new team-mates, describing the experience to be different than what he's used to.

  • Alexander-Arnold to make debut for Madrid on Wednesday
  • Shared his thoughts on training with new team-mates
  • Claimed he likes and enjoys the change
