Getty
Transfer boost for Arsenal as Bayern's Leon Goretzka 'wants Premier League move' in blow to Inter
Goretzka wants Premier League switch
The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the former Schalke star, and their interest is far from a secret. Mikel Arteta is apparently keen to add more physical presence and leadership to his engine room, and Goretzka fits that profile perfectly. While several Italian clubs are waiting in the wings, the player's desire to test himself in England’s top flight puts the north London side in a commanding position. However, competition remains stiff, with local rivals Tottenham also apparently monitoring the situation closely as the summer window approaches.
- (C)Getty Images
The failed deadline-day swoop
Arsenal's pursuit of Goretzka isn't a new development; the club reportedly attempted a daring last-minute bid to sign the 31-year-old midfielder on transfer deadline day this past January. The urgency was sparked by a serious injury to Mikel Merino, leaving Arteta desperate for mid-season reinforcements. Despite the pressure of the closing window, a deal failed to materialise because the midfielder had already given his word to Bayern officials that he would see out the remainder of the season in Bavaria.
The player himself addressed the speculation via social media to ensure the Bayern faithful knew where his heart lay for the short term. Goretzka admitted that he was "honoured" by the interest from top international clubs but insisted his immediate focus remains on Munich. This professional stance prevented a rushed exit but has effectively set the stage for one of the most anticipated free-agency battles in recent memory. By remaining at the Allianz Arena until June, the veteran midfielder ensures a clean break rather than a mid-season disruption.
Inter and the Italian competition
Despite Goretzka's preference for England, Italian clubs are not giving up without a fight. Inter have emerged as the primary challengers, following a disappointing Champions League campaign that highlighted their need for more physical, experienced options in the centre of the park. Journalist Christian Falk confirmed the interest from Italy, noting that Goretzka’s age is not seen as a hindrance in Serie A compared to the youth-focused markets of England or Germany.
Falk provided detail on the situation in Italy, stating: “It is true: Inter Milan have a chance of signing Goretzka this summer. Inter had a bad week in the Champions League, and now they’re discussing what they sorely need to add to their squad. An experienced player like Goretzka, who is also very physical, could help this team. In Italy, age isn’t as big a factor as it is in the Bundesliga or England, which primarily likes to invest in young players. So, it’s not only Inter who are interested, there’s also AC Milan and Juventus. I’m not sure if he’d decide to go to Serie A if he also has an offer from the Premier League. Of course, he first needs an offer from England, and it’s worth bearing in mind that he is 31 years old. However, I heard that Goretzka’s main target is the Premier League but he’s also interested in Italy.”
- AFP
Arsenal's summer strategy
The race for Goretzka's signature is expected to heat up as the season concludes. While he has been tipped to headline a major summer transfer battle involving Inter and AC Milan, his reported preference for the Premier League gives Arsenal the edge they need. If the Gunners can provide the concrete offer the player is looking for, the Allianz Arena stalwart may finally find himself pulling the strings in the red side of north London, satisfying a transfer itch that Arteta has been looking to scratch since January.
Advertisement