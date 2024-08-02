Transfer blow for Liverpool as Newcastle hatch plan to ward off Anthony Gordon transfer interest from Reds

Getty ImagesSuraj RadiaTransfer blow for Liverpool as Newcastle hatch plan to ward off Anthony Gordon transfer interest from RedsNewcastleAnthony GordonTransfersLiverpoolPremier LeagueNewcastle are looking to open contract talks with Anthony Gordon in the coming weeks in an attempt to end Liverpool's hopes of signing the winger.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNewcastle looking to tie Gordon down to a new deal23-year-old was reportedly close to joining LiverpoolMagpies had considered selling amid PSR concernsArticle continues below