Bayern winger Serge Gnabry suffered a “very unfortunate” adductor tear ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Bundesliga clash with VfB Stuttgart (5:30 pm), the Belgian told DAZN.
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Tragedy struck Bayern Munich training, as captain Vincent Kompany confirmed that winger Serge Gnabry suffered a serious injury
“That was really unfortunate,” said Kompany. “It happened during the penalty shoot-out. It was truly very, very unfortunate and took us all by surprise. We wish him all the best. Serge has done an incredible amount for us this season.”
Bayern Munich officially announced the injury on Saturday, though they did not specify how long he will be sidelined. As a result, the winger’s participation in both the remainder of the club season and this summer’s World Cup with Germany is in doubt.
National team coach Julian Nagelsmann added: “I feel very sorry for Serge. This is particularly bitter news at the end of the season, with such big and important matches coming up.” He revealed that he had spoken to the unfortunate player on Saturday evening: “I told him that we in the national team are all behind him too. We will all support him as best we can so that he can be back on the pitch as soon as possible.”
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Jamal Musiala comes in for Serge Gnabry at Bayern Munich.
Jamal Musiala is now likely to take Gnabry’s place in the centre of Kompany’s attacking trio. The skilful midfielder put in a convincing performance a week ago against FC St. Pauli (5–0) – his first since returning from a serious injury – and was also in the starting line-up for the southern derby against VfB. “He’s already there; he’s not that far off [his best form] anymore,” Kompany explained. “He’ll get plenty of minutes, but whether he’ll play the full 90, I don’t know.”
Expert Sami Khedira added: “Jamal needs games now, he needs to find his rhythm again. Most of all, his head needs it.”
Serge Gnabry's performance statistics this season
Appearances 37 Goals 10 assists Assists: 11 11 Yellow cards 1