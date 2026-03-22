There was a major surprise in Tottenham’s starting line-up for their home match against Nottingham Forest:Igor Tudor has opted to start Guglielmo Vicario. The goalkeeper will be between the posts for the Spurs despite being scheduled to undergo hernia surgery tomorrow, Monday 23 March. The operation will most likely keep him out for the rest of the season and has cost him a call-up to the national team for the World Cup play-offs.
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Tottenham: Vicario needs an operation but starts the match – Tudor’s decision against Nottingham Forest
TUDOR'S CHOICE
Vicario is due to undergo hernia surgery, but Tudor has nevertheless decided to start him in goal. This decision was partly due to the importance of the match. The game against Nottingham Forest is, in all respects, a relegation battle, given that Tottenham are fifth from bottom with 30 points, whilst Nottingham are fourth from bottom with 29.
The manager has therefore opted to field his best goalkeeper one last time before the operation, for which the recovery time is unknown. The hope, however, is that, should Italy qualify for the World Cup, Vicario will be fit in time to be included in Gennaro Gattuso’s squad.
THE TOTTENHAM PRESS RELEASE
"We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario will undergo surgery for a hernia next week.
The minor procedure that the Italian international goalkeeper will undergo has been scheduled to have the least possible impact on our season.
Guglielmo will begin his rehabilitation programme immediately with our medical staff and we hope he will be back on the pitch within the next month."