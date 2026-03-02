Tottenham step up pursuit of Chelsea & ex-Crystal Palace directors but face key hurdles in efforts to replace Fabio Paratici

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham have conducted background checks through external sources on several high-profile candidates. Among the names under consideration are Paul Winstanley, currently sporting director at Chelsea, and Dougie Freedman, who joined Saudi second-tier side Al-Diriyah last year after an influential spell at Crystal Palace. Winstanley remains under contract at Chelsea until 2031 and is not expected to leave Stamford Bridge. During his tenure, he has played a key role in major signings such as Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo, while also contributing to managerial appointments in recent seasons.

Freedman, meanwhile, earned widespread praise for Palace’s recruitment strategy, overseeing the arrivals of talents including Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Michael Olise. However, having only recently taken up his role in Saudi Arabia, doubts persist over whether he would be willing to make a swift return to the Premier League.