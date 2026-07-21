Tottenham sign Alice Sombath from Lyon in club record transfer

Having made her professional breakthrough with Les Fenottes at just 16 years old, the young footballer etched her name into history as the first player of Thai heritage to lift the Women's Champions League trophy.

Armed with valuable experience following her call-up to the France squad for Euro 2025, the gifted defender is eager to embrace her new adventure in England with Tottenham. Speaking to the club's official website about the move, Sombath said: "I had a lot of talks with my entourage and I thought it was also another step for me to change clubs and try to give myself a new challenge.

"It means a lot. It's a new team for me. After six years in my past club, it's going to be a new challenge and I can't wait to start the season. The league is very competitive. It's the difficult games I'm most looking forward to. Every game is a tough game and coming here, that's what I'm most excited about."