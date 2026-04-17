Tottenham risk breach of Premier League rules following approach for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi

Fortunately for Tottenham, they might avoid disciplinary action as Bournemouth are not expected to raise a formal complaint. The Cherries appear completely resigned to losing the defender when his current deal expires. Meanwhile, Spurs face a vital relegation battle under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who hosted a team-bonding dinner on Wednesday to boost morale.

Emphasising the task ahead, De Zerbi stated: "I have to get to know the players better every week. We have no time to lose. In this moment, especially for Tottenham this season, the qualities of the players are important but the spirit and relationship between the players, the love the players show for the club is more important."