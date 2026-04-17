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Tottenham risk breach of Premier League rules following approach for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi
Advanced talks spark legal concerns
According to The Athletic, Tottenham are currently in advanced talks to sign Senesi on a free transfer if they manage to retain their top-flight status. However, making contact with the 28-year-old before the permitted timeframe is a direct violation of Premier League regulations. The north London club have swiftly denied the allegations, officially declining to comment on the matter to the Daily Telegraph and describing the reports of a potential breach as "rumours and speculation". Despite the denial, the timing of these discussions has raised serious legal concerns, placing Spurs in a precarious position with the league's governing body as they look to secure their primary summer target.
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Premier League rules explained
The Premier League rulebook dictates strict protocols regarding when and how domestic clubs can contact players registered elsewhere. The rules regarding contracts, registrations and transfers state: "A club shall be at liberty at any time to make an approach to a player with a view to negotiating a contract with him: T.1.2 in the case of a contract player, with the prior written consent of the club to which he is contracted." Furthermore, the regulations continue: "A club shall be at liberty after the third Saturday in May in any year and before the subsequent 1 July to make such an approach to a contract player: T.2.1 who will become an out of contract player on 1 July."
Bournemouth stance and survival mission
Fortunately for Tottenham, they might avoid disciplinary action as Bournemouth are not expected to raise a formal complaint. The Cherries appear completely resigned to losing the defender when his current deal expires. Meanwhile, Spurs face a vital relegation battle under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who hosted a team-bonding dinner on Wednesday to boost morale.
Emphasising the task ahead, De Zerbi stated: "I have to get to know the players better every week. We have no time to lose. In this moment, especially for Tottenham this season, the qualities of the players are important but the spirit and relationship between the players, the love the players show for the club is more important."
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What lies ahead for Spurs?
Moving forward, Tottenham must urgently prioritise Premier League survival to remain an attractive destination for their top transfer targets. While the threat of league sanctions currently looms over the club, their immediate focus must shift to securing vital points on the pitch. Whether Senesi eventually signs will heavily depend on their final league position.