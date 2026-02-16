‘Win everything except the fair play award’ - Former Tottenham assistant Matt Wells isn’t thinking small in first head coach job with Colorado Rapids

Wells takes charge of a Rapids side that endured something of a mixed 2025. At times, they were a real force in the Western Conference. And during some of former manager Chris Armas' best moments, Colorado played some of the best football to watch in Major League Soccer.

But they were rather plagued with inconsistency. The Rapids ran hot and cold all season, and a number of crucial losses down the stretch saw them miss out on a playoff spot that really should have been theirs.

And if Armas was the pragmatist who wanted to pick up points, Wells is the opposite.

His philosophy is rather ambitious, but it's crystal clear:

"We need to be the proactive team on the pitch every time we go out there. And that's my vision for the game. I can't see it any other way," Wells said.

Everything is geared towards that principle. Wells' list of areas to "dominate" includes, in his own words: Possession, pressing, both boxes, set plays, transition moments, and momentum.

"That was a reason about coming here [to MLS], as it gave me time to have a preseason. Because I know I couldn't just go into the [England's] Championship now, because I'd have a game in two days, and I have to instantly hit the ground running. I consider myself a philosophy coach, and that takes time to implement," he said.

Rigorous training sessions and preseason have helped, he insisted. And how it's all evaluated can vary. To be sure, the eye test is important, as is Wells' intensity in training. But the former Spurs assistant relies heavily on data analysis and individual feedback. He joked during his conversation with GOAL that he might not have a voice left, and revealed that he'd spent the afternoon poring over the performance data from the morning training session (in his words: "the boys were excellent today".)

But there are, of course, times when the standards drop. Wells spent the first two weeks of his job putting the Rapids through brutal double training sessions. And if the expectation is indeed "domination", then anything short of that has to be called out.

"I think the players are getting to know me, and I just I'm as honest as I can be with one of them, for good and for bad," he said.

Still, the team is bought in.

"He wants to become the best coach in the world. He wants to play the best football in the world. He's very driven. That makes him a really good coach to have," Steffen said.