Tottenham given stark warning about Eintracht Frankfurt’s 'lion’s den' ahead of do-or-die Europa League clash for Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham are likely to face a daunting atmosphere in Frankfurt as Ange Postecoglou bids to save his job by keeping their Europa League dream alive.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tottenham's tie with Eintracht is level at 1-1
- The Europa League is Spurs' last chance this season
- They received a warning about the atmosphere