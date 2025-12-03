Getty/GOAL
Tottenham hero Cristian Romero reveals Lionel Messi influence behind his 'beautiful' last-gasp overhead kick goal vs Newcastle
Newcastle dominate early but made to settle for a point
For much of the evening, Newcastle appeared set for a victory that would have accurately reflected the flow of the contest. Eddie Howe’s side were sharp from the opening whistle, pinning Spurs back and dictating the first half with confidence. Yet, despite their control, the breakthrough refused to come until midway through the second period. It was the introduction of captain Bruno Guimaraes that changed the tempo. Howe, searching for inspiration, turned to his midfield leader, and within minutes the Brazilian had stamped his authority. Anthony Gordon whipped a teasing cross into the box, a flick redirected the ball into Guimaraes’ path, and he dispatched a precise finish into the corner.
Up to that point, Tottenham had offered little more than occasional flashes of counter-attacking intent. But Thomas Frank, confronted by another worrying result, responded boldly with a triple substitution. Mathys Tel, Richarlison and Xavi Simons were thrown into the fray. The impact was immediate. Mohammed Kudus swung a dangerous ball into the penalty area just seven minutes after Newcastle’s opener, and Romero, who was already leading by example at the back, launched himself into a diving header that skimmed off his forehead and drew Spurs level.
The drama only escalated as the final minutes ticked down. A Newcastle corner sparked a VAR review when Rodrigo Bentancur tangled awkwardly with Dan Burn at the back post. After a lengthy check, a penalty was awarded, and Gordon made no mistake, sending goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario the wrong way in the 86th minute. However, Spurs were unwilling to throw in the towel. When a Tottenham corner was punched weakly by Aaron Ramsdale, the ball travelled only as far as Romero. He showed great athleticism to produce a bicycle kick, and although his connection wasn't as clean as he would have liked, the ball skipped through the crowded box and rolled into the net to break Newcastle hearts.
Romero name drops Messi
After the match, Romero admitted the audacity of the attempt came from studying Messi up close during Argentina training sessions.
"I train every day with Leo Messi in the national team and I watch him,” he said to Sky Sports. ”It's a beautiful goal."
He also acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment, saying the Tottenham team had been deeply aware of their recent shortcomings.
Romero said: "It's very important. In the last three or four games, the team knows it's not been good enough. Today, the mentality to play like this altogether it's a difficult time, but especially in this game, I love the mentality.”
Thomas Frank praises captain’s leadership at both ends
Spurs manager Thomas Frank was effusive in his praise, describing Romero’s performance as “exceptional” and highlighting not just his goals but also his discipline and composure in defence.
"The perfect bicycle kick, hit the shin, aiming for the bottom corner," he said. "I think let's start praising Cuti, I think he deserved that for all of the top performance, defending, on the ball, coolness, calmness, duels. And then getting up there and scoring two goals. I think the bicycle kick will most likely get a little bit more praise, but I think the header is more exceptional, the way he does that is better than many strikers."
Frank emphasised that the team’s resilience was what pleased him most.
"The performance showed fantastic mentality and character," he added to Sky Sports. "Every team needs that. It is fair to say it has been a tough week, fourth game in 10 days, third away game. St James' Park is always a difficult place to come. Last 60 minutes I am very happy with that performance overall. The ability to react to setbacks was great. We suffered the first 25 minutes. Sometimes you need to suffer, after that we were very brave, calm on the ball going forward. There's a lot to love about the performance."
What comes next?
The draw leaves Tottenham 11th in the Premier League table with 19 points from their opening 14 matches. The wider concern is their long winless run, which now extends to five matches in all competitions. Yet the manner of the comeback, and the grit shown in the final 30 minutes, injected a sliver of optimism into an atmosphere that has grown increasingly restless. Frank’s side will aim to turn resilience into wins when they return home to host Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.
