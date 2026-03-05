Getty Images
I hate Tottenham' - Chelsea legend John Terry explains why he despises Spurs fans for what they did to him as a child
A blunt verdict on Tottenham
Speaking on the debut episode of Big Pete, a new YouTube interview series hosted by fellow Chelsea icon Cech, Terry offered an unfiltered reflection on one of English football’s fiercest derbies. The former Blues captain made it clear that his feelings toward Tottenham remain as strong as ever, even years after hanging up his boots.
Derby day emotions that never fade
“I hate Spurs. It’s really clear,” Terry said during the candid conversation. “When you’re at a club for so long, it becomes part of you.”
The ex-defender explained that his animosity toward the north London side dates back to his early days at Stamford Bridge. “I was just a kid and the Spurs fans were shouting and throwing things. That stayed with me,” he recalled. For Terry, those formative experiences helped shape a rivalry that defined much of his playing career.
He also pointed to Chelsea’s dominance in the fixture during his time at the club. “During our time we never lost a home game against Spurs,” he noted proudly. “Even now they hate me as much as I hate them and that’s fine.”
Family divided: West Ham connections
The episode also revealed a more personal dimension to Terry’s career, particularly when discussing his family’s football loyalties. Despite becoming synonymous with Chelsea’s modern success, much of his family supported West Ham United.
“All my family are West Ham fans – my dad, my uncles,” Terry said. He even recalled scoring against the Hammers and spotting his relatives in the away end. “When I scored against them, I could see my dad and uncles… and they were abusing me!” he added with a smile, highlighting the unique tension football can bring to family ties.
Remembering Mourinho’s record-breakers
Beyond rivalries, Terry reflected on Chelsea’s historic 2004-05 Premier League triumph under Mourinho. That season saw the Blues set defensive standards that remain the best in English football history, including an extraordinary 24 clean sheets.
Terry spoke about the mentality instilled by Mourinho and the culture within the dressing room that powered one of the greatest sides the league has seen. "The tempo in training was so good and the intensity of it," he said. "There was a big shift in mentality. No one impacted the training ground like he did. He was by far the best manager I worked under."
