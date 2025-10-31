Getty Images Sport
'It's going to be special' - Thomas Frank pleads for Tottenham fans to roar team on in Chelsea derby clash as Spurs aim to build on fine start
Spurs looking to build upon fine start
And Frank has called on the fans to get behind the team when Spurs kick off against Chelsea on Saturday evening. The Dane replaced Ange Postecoglou at the Tottenham helm over the summer after the Australian had guided the north London side to a first European trophy since 1984.
However, the league form was dire as Spurs finished 17th, losing 22 matches and finishing on 38 points. Frank, though, has made a steady start to life at the Europa League champions, as Spurs head into the weekend third in the table with 17 points from the opening nine games.
While some supporters have been critical of the performances, Spurs have scored the joint-most goals in the Premier League this season, while conceding the joint-second fewest. And on the eve of their huge welcome of Chelsea, the former Brentford boss and issued a rallying call for fans.
'It's a fantastic occasion'
When asked whether Tottenham's welcome of Chelsea is one of the many reasons Frank agreed to succeed Postecoglou, he said: "Yeah, I think you put it quite right. A game against Chelsea, especially a home game against Chelsea, under the floodlights, is going to be unique and special.
"I can't wait for it. The players are really looking forward to it. It's a fantastic occasion. We need the fans behind us. I know they do everything they can to try to create even more noise, make it this very difficult place to play and as I said before, it's between us and the fans - the best clubs, the best teams, they're united, they're together in good times and bad times.
"We need to perform. We need to create energy. Can we get energy off the fans? Then it's like some positive reinforcement and that’s what we need to create tomorrow. We're really looking forward to it."
'I'm very, very positive about us coming out and performing very well tomorrow.'
Frank added that he's excited about Saturday's London derby, stating: "Very excited, really looking forward to it, a London derby between two big rivals. There's so much on it against a very good Chelsea team. It will be a very, very competitive, even game, under the floodlights, it's got everything to be a top game where you will be on the edge of your seat, hopefully, if you're a fan or a part of it.
"Hopefully, that's the case. We need to come flying out and get the fans with us. I'm very, very positive about us coming out and performing very well tomorrow."
Spurs don't have a great home record against Chelsea having won only one of their last eight matches against the Blues in front of their fans. Spurs have lost their last two home meetings with Enzo Maresca's side, conceded eight goals in respective 4-1 and 4-3 losses.
'You need to have a good home'
Frank addressed the club's poor home form in the build-up to the Chelsea game as he was asked whether they need to make the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a fortress. They have won only three of their last 18 home league matches, beating Manchester United, Southampton and Burnley in that run, and have one of the worst home records in the division this season, picking up just four points from the opening four home games.
"It’s clear. I think if you want to achieve something big, you need to have a good home form and a good away form," Frank said.
"Our away form is very good. Our home form, I'm quite convinced that we've seen at the end of the season that we would have had a good home form. Right now, three games home in the Premier League is a very small sample, but it's up to us to change it around, which I'm convinced we'll have a very good chance to do tomorrow."
