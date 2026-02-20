Sargent will immediately become one of the best attacking options in MLS. He was named to the Championship Best XI last year, where he bagged 15 goals and added five assists in an injury-disrupted campaign.

He ends his Norwich career with 56 goals in 157 appearances across the Championship and Premier League. Toronto will add him to a spine that already includes exciting attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and veteran center back Walker Zimmerman. The Canadian side have reloaded significantly after making two disappointing DP signings in Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.