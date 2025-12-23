'He's a top player!' - Ruben Amorim accused of 'taking the p*ss' with treatment of Kobbie Mainoo by ex-Man Utd wonderkid Ravel Morrison

Former Manchester United wonderkid Ravel Morrison had now shared his thoughts on the topic. Morrison was widely regarded as one of best talents to emerge from the United academy but only went on to make three senior appearances and left in 2012 largely due to off-field problems. He told the Filthy Fellas podcast: "They’re taking the p*ss. He’s a top player isn’t he? I know you can’t really say it’s bad just coming on for a minute. But I don’t know if they brought him on just to take the p*** just for a minute because he should really be playing a lot more than that. He needs a run of games because you’ve seen the level he can play at. Do you know what I mean? But he does need a run of games."

Morrison was then quizzed further on if Mainoo was a good fit for Amorim's United and offered up a cheeky response: "You know what? I don’t know what system United play. I only watch Arsenal innit."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!