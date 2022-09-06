Transfer gurus Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo CasemiroGOAL
Mudeet Arora

Real Madrid most expensive player sales - How Real Madrid made over €1.4 billion in outgoing transfers

Transfer gurusReal MadridFEATURESTransfersC. RonaldoM. KovacicR. VaraneA. HakimiA. Di MariaM. OzilCasemiro

Real Madrid are not just big spenders, but have made some shrewd sales as well this century

It is not often that we look at Real Madrid as a club and realise how incredibly efficient the club's transfer sales strategy has proven to be.

They have not only earned a reputation when it comes to making record-breaking big signings, but they have also ensured they sold some high-profile players at eye-watering premiums.

In recent years, Madrid have invested their resources in signing youngsters for the future rather than already established stars and in their quest to do so, they have let go of some of their greatest-ever players.

Article continues below

A risky strategy perhaps, but one that has paid off as the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo for example not only saw Karim Benzema step up his game, but also allowed Vinicius Jr. to flourish.

The Portugal star is by no means the only player to have left Madrid for a big fee, though!

Real Madrid most expensive sales by season

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022/23

Casemiro

€70.65M/£63.59M

€92.15M/£82.94M

2021/22

Raphael Varane

€40M/£36M

€78M/£70.20M

2020/21

Achraf Hakimi

€43M/£38.70M

€104.20M/£93.78M

2019/20

Mateo Kovacic

€45M/£40.50M

€135.50M/£121.95M

2018/19

Cristiano Ronaldo

€117M/£105.30M

€136.10M/£122.49M

2017/18

Alvaro Morata

€66M/£59.40M

€132.50M/£119.25M

2016/17

Jese

€25M/£22.50M

€37.50M/£33.75M

2015/16

Asier Illarramendi

€17M/£15.30M

€32.65M/£29.39M

2014/15

Angel Di Maria

€75M/£67.50M

€112.10M/£100.89M

2013/14

Mesut Ozil

€47M/£42.30M

€113.50M/£102.15M

2012/13

Esteban Granero

€8M/£7.20M

€33.50M/£30.15M

2011/12

Ezequiel Garay

€5.50M/£4.95M

€8M/£7.20M

2010/11

Rafael van der Vaart

€10.50M/£9.45M

€10.50M/£9.45M

2009/10

Arjen Robben

€25M/£22.50M

€88.50M/£79.65M

2008/09

Robinho

€43M/£38.70M

€71M/£63.90M

2007/08

Cicinho

€11M/£9.90M

€42.40M/£38.16M

2006/07

Ronaldo

€7.50M/£6.75M

€15.35M/£13.82M

2005/06

Michael Owen

€25M/£22.50M

€43.10M/£38.79M

2004/05

Fernando Morientes

€9.25M/£8.33M

€9.25M/£8.33M

2003/04

Claude Makelele

€20M/£18M

€32.80M/£29.52M

2002/03

Fernando

€5.20M/£4.68M

€8.20M/£7.38M

2001/02

None

Nil

None

2000/01

Nicolas Anelka

€34.50M/£31.05M

€121.95M/£109.76M

TOTAL

€1.46b/£1.31b

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Real Madrid top 10 most expensive player sales

Next Match