Todd Boehly and Mark Walter in talks to SELL Chelsea stakes as Clearlake Capital move for total control

Boehly and Walter are exploring a sale of their stakes in Chelsea to majority owners Clearlake Capital, according to Financial Times, just over four years after the BlueCo consortium completed its high-profile takeover. The group originally purchased the club in a deal worth £2.5 billion, but a new agreement could now see the club valued at more than £5 billion. The club's ownership features Clearlake with a 61.5 per cent majority, while Boehly, Walter, and 90-year-old Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss equally share the remaining 38.5 per cent.

The proposed exit comes after a period of immense financial layout that has yet to yield a Premier League or Champions League trophy. Since May 2022, Chelsea have spent nearly £1.5 billion on player transfer fees, yet the club has been on a tumultuous ride characterised by inconsistent results and frequent changes in the dugout.



