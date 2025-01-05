'Today I am really upset' - Ruben Amorim claims 'EVERYONE at Man Utd is too comfortable' after seeing a 'different team' show up against Liverpool
Ruben Amorim claimed that "everyone is too comfortable" at Manchester United after seeing his team battle to a 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.
- Man Utd draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield
- Amorim claims he is 'upset' despite positive result
- Adds that everyone at United is 'too comfortable'