Timothee Chalamet reveals love of 'fantastic' Scott McTominay as Hollywood superstar learns about Scotland's manic World Cup qualification story

In search of a hero in their quest to qualify for their first World Cup in almost 30 years, McTominay stepped up for Scotland when they really needed him. With a packed-out Hampden Park bouncing on a cold, Tuesday night on 18 November, the 29-year-old inspired his nation to the perfect start with a remarkable bicycle kick inside three minutes.

However, that was just the beginning of what turned out to be a long, anxious rollercoaster for Scotland. After McTominay’s Napoli team-mate Rasmus Hojlund equalised from the penalty spot for Denmark in the second half, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland fired Scotland back in front after 78 minutes.

The home fans were not celebrating for too long, however, as Denmark left-back Patrick Dorgu levelled the affair just four minutes later. Needing another hero to step up in the dying embers of the game, Scotland received two, as both Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean scored in stoppage time, the latter doing so from his own half, as Steve Clarke’s men reached their first World Cup since 1998.