'It's time to change' - Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle posts cryptic social media message during Chelsea's humiliating 4-2 home defeat against Wolves

'It's time to change' - Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle posts cryptic social media message during Chelsea's humiliating 4-2 home defeat against WolvesChris BurtonGettyChelseaPremier LeagueThiago SilvaChelsea vs Wolverhampton WanderersMauricio PochettinoChelsea continue to struggle in 2023-24, going down 4-2 to Wolves, with Thiago Silva’s wife claiming “its time to change” at Stamford Bridge.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBlues into bottom-half of the tableQuestions asked of Argentine coachBrazilian defender running down deal