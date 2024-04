'Tim Weah time' - U.S. Soccer reacts to devastating news that Sergino Dest will miss Copa America 2024 while offering right-back solutions for the USMNT Sergino DestUSAPSV EindhovenEredivisieCopa America

U.S. international Sergino Dest has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 calendar year after suffering a knee injury in PSV training.