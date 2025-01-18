FBL-ITA-SERIEA-JUVENTUS-MILANAFP
Jacob Schneider

Super sub Tim Weah's goal spearheads Juventus victory over Yunus Musah and AC Milan in USMNT derby in Serie A

USAT. WeahJuventusAC MilanSerie AC. PulisicW. McKennieY. MusahJuventus vs AC Milan

Subbed on at halftime, Weah sparked the Old Lady to victory, scoring a goal and bringing energy to the Juve attack

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Juventus defeat AC Milan 2-0 in Serie A
  • Tim Weah scores game-sealer, spearheads victory
  • Christian Pulisic missed due to injury
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱