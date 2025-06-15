'Not here to replace him!' - Tijjani Reijnders shows respect for Kevin De Bruyne after making £46.5m move to Man City on back of legendary Belgian's exit
Tijjani Reijnders has shown Kevin De Bruyne respect after his £46.5 million ($63m) Manchester City switch and outlined his path with the Citizens.
- Reijnders joins Man City for £46.5m from Milan
- Says he’s “not here to replace” De Bruyne
- Excited to learn under Pep Guardiola