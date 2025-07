This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Those two have been a joke' - Landon Donovan, Tim Howard blast Ex-Toronto FC duo Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi for 'embarrassing' the club Major League Soccer L. Insigne F. Bernardeschi Toronto FC The former USMNT players criticize the MLS side and their former DPs, calling the Italian duo's contributions a 'disaster' Donovan labels Toronto's DP situation "a joke"

Howard says team was "Atlanta before Atlanta"

Both advocate giving Fraser multiple years to rebuild Article continues below Next Match Major League Soccer CLT TFC Match preview