Thomas Tuchel admits he regrets not eating Azteca grass after England's famous 10-man World Cup win

The unbreakable camaraderie forged that evening has now laid the groundwork for the future, serving as an invaluable foundation heading into Euro 2028.

Addressing that evolving dressing-room culture, he added: "It created a huge bond to these players. It feels like they are my players now. This is the beauty of it. You have success and you have painful moments together, but you have so much time together and then you create a natural bond. So I'm happy to see them. I'm happy to challenge them, happy to push them, and very proud to be a part of that."

Channelling that togetherness into the next cycle, the tactician insisted: "I'm very excited. I think we got another step closer and I think we're there. It's very difficult to prepare for a World Cup in the US, but I think it's possible to prepare for a Euros and we prepare in Nations League Tier One.

"The target is to have another 10 matches. We had 10 matches in the US - eight wins, one draw, one painful loss. That is something to build on. We all have the right to hold our heads high and go with courage and positivity into the next challenges. We have four matches in Nations League coming up, and that's where the focus is."