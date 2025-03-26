Thomas Tuchel must follow Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham blueprint to get the very best out of England's most gifted player

The Three Lions manager should look to the Spanish giants and Carlo Ancelotti's tactics in order to get the best out of a truly generational talent

Thomas Tuchel's first two fixtures as England manager provided a tale of two Judes. In the first game, a 2-0 win over Albania, there was Bellingham the attacking midfielder, all drive, purpose and pace. In that one, he was a joy to watch, providing a delightful assist for Myles Lewis-Skelly and making the game look remarkably easy.

In the other, a 3-0 win over Latvia, there was Jude the box-to-box madman. He did a bit of everything, and didn't get lots of it right. Neither his effort nor his on-ball quality could be criticised. But he looked frustrated, even over-excited. A couple of silly tackles saw him fortunate to avid a red card. Tuchel admitted after that he was lucky to stay on the pitch and removed him not for his performance - but because he might be sent off.

And what to make of this? The first Bellingham is the best Bellingham in most ways - the midfielder getting into the areas he is most effective in, deadly on the ball and full of all of those creative traits that make him one of the best in the world. This was the player that carried Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season. But then there's the appeal of the second. That one might be lacking in attacking areas - or less involved - but he offers bite and tenacity in midfield, the kind of do-it-all energy that can be vital in the big games, when stakes are at their highest.

Tuchel could probably use a bit of both. But for England to be at their best - and stand a chance at the 2026 World Cup - Bellingham simply has to be given the freedom of the No.10 role he was so effective in for Madrid.