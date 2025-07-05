Thomas Tuchel England 2025Getty
Thomas Tuchel touches base with Harry Kane at Club World Cup as England boss scouts training base locations & seeks information on difficult conditions ahead of 2026 World Cup

England manager Thomas Tuchel has checked in with England's Club World Cup stars as he begins making preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the U.S.

  • Tuchel touches base with Kane and Three Lions stars
  • To learn about conditions and training bases
  • 2026 World Cup will also take place in U.S.
