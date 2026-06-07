'Not part of our training' - Thomas Tuchel critical of 'freestyling' England after narrow win over World Cup minnows New Zealand

Tuchel did not hold back in his assessment of England's narrow victory over New Zealand, expressing frustration with the team's lack of structure during the first 45 minutes at the Raymond James Stadium. While Harry Kane's goal eventually secured the result, the performance left the head coach concerned about his side's tactical cohesion heading into the tournament in North America.

“I’m OK with it,” said the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss. “I’m not super-happy about it. I like the second half more than the first half. We played more from our positions and that’s why we played with more speed and off the ball we played with a bit more bite. The first half we were out of positions and it was a bit too much freestyle. That slowed our game down and made it difficult for the counterpress because we were not in the positions that we wanted to be when we started attacking. That’s basically the story of the match.”