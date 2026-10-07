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Thomas Tuchel hails England's 'top reaction' and post-World Cup evolution after Nations League turnaround
Maintaining elite standards at Wembley
Tuchel believes that England’s recent performances in the UEFA Nations League prove his squad has reached a new level of maturity. Following a clinical 3-0 victory over Czechia at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, the Three Lions head coach pointed to the team's ability to dominate matches as a sign of their post-World Cup growth. A double from Harry Kane and a Vladimir Coufal own goal secured the points, marking England’s third win in their last four outings.
The manager was quick to praise the fluidity of the performance against Czechia, noting how his players controlled the tempo from the first whistle to the last. "I think we played a very good match, very fluid. I think we dominated through the whole match, very focused. It's our fourth match in three or four days. It was a very good performance again and deserved win," Tuchel said.
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Building on World Cup foundations
The German tactician is adamant that the experiences gained on the world stage have hardened his players. Rather than suffering a hangover from their semi-final exit, the squad appears to have used the tournament as a springboard for further tactical development. Tuchel highlighted the internal culture of the group, citing training intensity and collective belief as the primary drivers behind their recent success on the pitch.
"Training and attitude, cohesion, belief. Of course, we didn't go out in the group stage and of course it made us stronger. We're on a high level, that's been throughout, that's how it is. You learn every day and go stronger through the matches," Tuchel added,
Kane continues to break records
Central to England’s dominance was captain Harry Kane, who celebrated a historic personal milestone at Wembley. By earning his 125th cap, the Bayern Munich striker moved level with legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton as the most-capped men's player in England history. Kane celebrated the occasion in typical fashion, playing a key role in the opening goal before finishing off chances created by Morgan Rogers and Lewis Hall.
Tuchel was full of praise for his captain’s relentless consistency, refusing to let the striker's record-breaking exploits become mundane. "It's what he does," the head coach remarked regarding Kane’s match-winning contribution. "I don't take it for granted, it's just exceptional every single match."
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Selection headaches ahead of finals
As England prepare for their final group games against Croatia and Spain in November, the competition for places in the squad is reaching a fever pitch. Several fringe players have grabbed their opportunities during the recent goal spree, leaving Tuchel with difficult decisions to make regarding his best eleven as they chase a spot in next summer’s Nations League finals.
"Yeah always on a high level, it is difficult to nominate the squad. I'm happy that everyone was contributing and giving everything they have got to the shirt and the team. They set the standards high and that's what it looked like from the outside and that is how it is on the inside," the former Chelsea boss admitted.
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