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Thomas Tuchel explains how 'brilliant idea' to play Declan Rice at right-back sparked England comeback win against DR Congo
England's tactical switch turned the tie around
England fell behind after Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo a surprise lead inside seven minutes of their World Cup last-32 clash. The Three Lions struggled to break down DR Congo's disciplined defence as the match entered its closing stages. Tuchel responded in the 70th minute by moving Rice to right-back, while Eberechi Eze replaced Djed Spence. The change quickly paid off as Kane equalised five minutes later before adding a second to secure a 2-1 win and book England's place in the next round.
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Tuchel praised Barry's idea
After the match, Tuchel revealed the tactical adjustment came from assistant coach Barry. The England boss said the switch improved the quality of deliveries from wide areas and strengthened the team's right flank.
"Anthony Barry had a brilliant idea to put Declan there," Tuchel admitted, as quoted by The Sun. "To have his quality from the side, to get more difficult crosses in there, more difficult to defend, more crosses and outswingers.
"Also have a bit more support for Bukayo [Saka] and with Ebs [Eze] we had a bit more of a connection on the right side that helped and opened it up. So full credit to my assistant."
Rice reflects on unfamiliar role
While the move was a coaching triumph, Rice admitted that adapting to the defensive role on the fly was a significant physical and mental challenge. The Arsenal star played a key part in the build-up to the equaliser but confessed that the chaotic nature of the game made his brief stint in the backline particularly grueling.
"It was probably the hardest 12 minutes of the game having a stint at right back," Rice said after the game. "In games like that it was probably too much of a basketball match at times, back and forth, and we had to take the sting out of it because they have fast wingers.
"I think we made more hard work of it than we needed to. I have played there two or three times this season, I know the role, it is probably not my biggest strength but to do anything for the team and the manager. 12 minutes left I said I would do my best and I think I did well there. Let’s see what happens next game but hopefully I don’t have to be at right back."
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Attention turns to Rice's fitness
England are now preparing to face Mexico in the round of 16 in Mexico City on July 6. However, concerns have been raised about Rice's condition after he was seen applying an ice pack to his hamstring after the match. Tuchel hopes his star midfielder will be fit enough to return to his normal role as England seeks World Cup glory.