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Adhe Makayasa

Thomas Tuchel says Ben White 'must clear the air' with England team-mates after long self-imposed exile

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Thomas Tuchel has handed Ben White a long-awaited England recall, ending the defender's self-imposed four-year international exile. The Arsenal star, who has not featured for the Three Lions since March 2022, returned to the fold following a late injury to Jarell Quansah. While Tuchel is eager to turn a new page, he has insisted that White must reconcile with squad members who witnessed his abrupt departure from the 2022 World Cup camp.

  • A path to redemption

    White’s international career has been at a standstill since he left England’s Qatar World Cup base for "personal reasons" following an alleged disagreement with former assistant manager Steve Holland. The 28-year-old subsequently made himself unavailable for selection throughout the remainder of Gareth Southgate’s tenure. However, after four caps and years in the wilderness, the versatile defender expressed a "desperate" desire to return when approached by Tuchel. His inclusion in the current 35-man squad comes as the German manager looks to assess his defensive options ahead of a major tournament summer.

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    Reconciling the ranks

    Tuchel has prioritised a full squad reconciliation as the foundation for White's successful reintegration into the England setup. He explained: "I think everyone deserves a second chance. I don't know exactly what happened. I was not 100% interested in that as I wanted to open a new page. Once I asked Ben if he would be ready to play for me and for England he straight away, and without hesitation, said he would love that and he was desperate to come back. I think it's necessary he clears the air with team-mates and I think he will when players come back, who were in the World Cup with him."

  • Euphoric return and tactical flexibility

    The final international break before the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada features friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, providing a vital platform for White's return. Tuchel noted that the defender, capable of playing at both right-back and centre-back, showed zero hesitation when the opportunity arose following Quansah's late injury.

    The German manager elaborated: "When the chance opened up for him, the reaction came within seconds, and was very euphoric, and very positive and he was emotional about it, which shows me that he really means it. The way he behaves and has trained in camp has been very good and shows his quality."

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    The split camp and final cut

    To manage a gruelling schedule, Tuchel has implemented a 35-man "split camp" where separate groups will operate across the two matches to ensure no player has to sit in the stands. This unique system places immediate pressure on White to impress against Uruguay before a fresh wave of senior stars arrives for the final audition against Japan. With the definitive World Cup squad due in May, White's performance during this window will determine if he wins his direct battle with Tino Livramento and Djed Spence for a permanent seat on the plane.

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