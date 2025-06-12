FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-MOENCHENGLADBACHAFP
Nukul Jashoria

'You'll know before me' - Thomas Muller takes dig at media over Bayern Munich exit as legendary forward avoids 'distractions' about potential MLS move after Club World Cup

Thomas MullerBayern MunichFIFA Club World CupTransfersMajor League Soccer

Thomas Muller is avoiding distracting rumours about his future as the Bayern Munich forward prepares to find a new club after the Club World Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • German international takes dig at media on transfer talks
  • Muller focused on Club World Cup first
  • Transfer decision may come mid-competition
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match