Game over for Thomas Frank?! Tottenham fans lead 'sacked in the morning' chants after more dropped points at Burnley
Poor Tottenham extend winless run in Premier League
Tottenham once again put in a sluggish display on Saturday afternoon, being held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley who are down in 19th. Micky van de Ven had put the visitors ahead with a great finish in the 38th minute, but opposition centre-back Axel Tuanzebe responded just before half-time to equalise.
The Clarets then threatened to take all three points as Lyle Foster fired them ahead in the second half, but again Spurs had a centre-back to thank as Cristian Romero headed in during stoppage time to save his side from another defeat. It continues their poor recent run in the Premier League, however. The Lilywhites have now gone five games without a win, with their last victory over Crystal Palace in late December being preceded by another shocking run of just one victory in six matches.
Spurs fans chant for Frank's dismissal
Frank has been under intense pressure in recent weeks, with a 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened West Ham prompting reports that suggested the Dane could be sacked after a poor run of results. He was ultimately kept in charge for the victory over Borussia Dortmund which appears to have extended his stay of execution, but Spurs fans remain incredibly worried about the team's prospects and some in the away end at Turf Moor actively chanted for his dismissal at full time.
Frank remained bullish after the game, telling reporters: "I don't think it was a bad performance. It was maybe not the result we hoped for. I think the performance, if you look at it throughout the game, especially the first half, was good. The way we ended the game, good. Average second half, which you've seen many times.
"Then unfortunately it lacked with two moments where we didn't defend it well enough. That's what we are working very, very hard on, to try to get on top of. While we are fighting everything we can to perform in the Champions League and Premier League. That's the way it is.
"I think the message to the fans, as I've said the whole time, is that we're working very hard to make sure everything is going in the right direction and we'll keep doing that."
Frank was jeered by home supporters after the West Ham loss, meaning it has now happened for the second time inside a week.
Frank's future in the balance despite Dortmund victory
This latest result only increases the pressure on Frank. He won some brief respite by beating Dortmund, but his victory percentage with Spurs now sits at 35.29% and things don't get any easier over the next month or so.
After the Champions League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham face Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United in the space of ten days. Later in February, they take on league leaders and north London rivals Arsenal before capital derbies with Fulham and Crystal Palace in early March. Should the poor run of form continue throughout that difficult spell, Frank could soon find himself out of a job.
Return to Champions League up next for Frank and Tottenham
While Saturday's draw was the latest disappoint in a terrible Premier League season so far, Tottenham have strangely thrived in the Champions League by beating Villarreal, Copenhagen, Slavia Prague and Dortmund.
The win over Dortmund took Spurs up to fifth in the league phase table and victory in Frankfurt would secure a top-eight position, meaning they would avoid having to participate in the knockout stage play-offs. That game takes place on Wednesday night, with all 36 teams in action at the same time in what promises to be an incredibly hectic evening of European football.
