Game over for Thomas Frank?! Tottenham fans lead 'sacked in the morning' chants after more dropped points at Burnley

Frank has been under intense pressure in recent weeks, with a 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened West Ham prompting reports that suggested the Dane could be sacked after a poor run of results. He was ultimately kept in charge for the victory over Borussia Dortmund which appears to have extended his stay of execution, but Spurs fans remain incredibly worried about the team's prospects and some in the away end at Turf Moor actively chanted for his dismissal at full time.

Frank remained bullish after the game, telling reporters: "I don't think it was a bad performance. It was maybe not the result we hoped for. I think the performance, if you look at it throughout the game, especially the first half, was good. The way we ended the game, good. Average second half, which you've seen many times.

"Then unfortunately it lacked with two moments where we didn't defend it well enough. That's what we are working very, very hard on, to try to get on top of. While we are fighting everything we can to perform in the Champions League and Premier League. That's the way it is.

"I think the message to the fans, as I've said the whole time, is that we're working very hard to make sure everything is going in the right direction and we'll keep doing that."

Frank was jeered by home supporters after the West Ham loss, meaning it has now happened for the second time inside a week.

