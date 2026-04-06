'This day will be etched into my memory' - Cristiano Ronaldo shows class with heartfelt gesture to Brazilian striker after Al-Nassr goal-fest

During the Al-Nassr match against Al-Najma in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, Brazilian forward Felippe Cardoso approached Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo to request his jersey.

The Portuguese legend did more than just nod and walk away; he stopped to carefully read Cardoso’s name and number on the back of his shirt. This deliberate gesture, ensuring he correctly identified the opponent he would meet for the exchange after the final whistle, demonstrated a level of respect that deeply resonated with the former Casa Pia player.