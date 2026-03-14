VIDEO: Thierry Henry works out with girlfriend Andrea Rajacic as Arsenal legend shows off his ripped physique

Henry may have walked away from professional football over a decade ago, but the Frenchman's dedication to his craft clearly hasn't waned. Moving away from the lean, sprinting frame that terrorised Premier League defences, the Gunners legend has transitioned into a more powerhouse build, frequently hitting the gym to maintain a shredded look as he approaches 50.

The former striker took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse into his private training regime, sporting a 10kg weighted vest to increase the difficulty of his circuit. The footage captured Henry's unwavering competitive drive, proving that the discipline required to reach the pinnacle of the sport remains a fundamental part of his daily life.