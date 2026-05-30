Thanks to his spectacular goal, the DFB striker has become the first German player in the history of the modern Champions League to score in two finals. Back in 2021, he had already netted the winner for Chelsea FC in Porto against Manchester City (1-0).
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Thierry Henry must have a gift for prophecy! Kai Havertz makes Champions League history against PSG
Franz "Bulle" Roth and Gerd Müller also achieved this for FC Bayern in the European Cup final, back when the competition was a straight knockout tournament.
Havertz is only the third player to score in Champions League finals for two different clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo (for Manchester United and Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukic (for Bayern Munich and Juventus) are the only others to have done so."As a child, I never would have dreamed that I would score in the final and win the match. I will always be proud of that. I'm trying to carry that feeling with me and hope it happens again," Havertz told The Guardian before the game.
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Thierry Henry on Kai Havertz: "He has a knack for scoring crucial goals"
In Saturday evening's clash with defending champions PSG, Havertz struck as early as the sixth minute. After collecting a pass from Piero Hincapie, he powered down the left flank; defender Willian Pacho failed to contain him, and the forward arrowed the ball under the bar from a tight angle. PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov stood no chance. For Arsenal, who had gone into the clash with Bayern-beaters Paris as clear underdogs, it was a dream start.
Shortly before kick-off, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry told Bild, "He has this gift for scoring important goals." The former Gunners captain added, "He constantly applies pressure and reads the game exceptionally well thanks to his high footballing IQ. He uses his brain, so he can slot in across several positions." Hopefully Havertz can now stay injury-free for a change."
Havertz has had a difficult season, during which he was repeatedly hampered by injury problems. However, he hit his stride towards the end of the campaign, scoring several crucial goals on the way to the Premier League title and the Champions League final.
In 25 competitive appearances for the club, he has now contributed eight goals and five assists.
Kai Havertz has established himself as a fixture in the DFB squad's attack.
The German national team camp will have taken note of Havertz's success with satisfaction. Because he is playing in the Champions League final, the former Leverkusen forward is absent from the squad's World Cup preparation camp in Herzogenaurach, and he will also sit out Sunday evening's penultimate friendly against Finland.
Nevertheless, national team manager Julian Nagelsmann has already confirmed that Havertz remains his first-choice striker in the 4-2-3-1 system.
The most expensive signings in Premier League history
Player Position Age Club New club Year Transfer fee Aleksander Isak Forward Newcastle United Liverpool FC 2025 €145m Florian Wirtz Midfield Bayer Leverkusen Liverpool FC 2025 €125m Enzo Fernández Midfield Benfica Chelsea FC 2023 €121m Jack Grealish Attack Aston Villa Manchester City 2021 £117.5m Declan Rice Midfield West Ham United Arsenal 2024 £100m Moisés Caicedo Midfield Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea FC 2023 £116m Romelu Lukaku Forward Inter Milan Chelsea FC 2021 €113m Paul Pogba Midfielder Juventus Manchester United 2016 €105m Kai Havertz Forward Bayer Leverkusen Chelsea FC 2020 €100m Hugo Ekitike Forward Eintracht Frankfurt Liverpool FC 2025 €95m