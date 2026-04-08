Getty Images
Thierry Henry explains why 'people don't understand' Michael Olise as he heaps praise on 'shy' Bayern Munich star
Masterclass at the Bernabeu
During that standout performance, the former Crystal Palace man relentlessly tormented Real Madrid's backline, notably providing the assist for Harry Kane's goal in a thrilling 2-1 victory. His ability to manipulate space and deliver pinpoint crosses with both feet left the hosts scrambling throughout the evening.
His impact in Germany has been undeniable, justifying the significant investment made by the Bavarian club. The winger has contributed to a staggering 88 goals in just 96 appearances across two seasons for Bayern Munich. In a side filled with established superstars, Olise has managed to carve out a role as a primary playmaker, often acting as the catalyst for Vincent Kompany's tactical schemes in high-pressure European fixtures.
- Getty Images Sport
A brain-led approach to the game
Reacting to this masterclass on CBS Sports, Henry broke down the specific traits that make Olise such a devastating modern-day forward. While many focus on his technical flair and crossing ability, the former Arsenal captain insisted that the Frenchman’s greatest weapon is his cognitive processing on the pitch.
"Michael is not like other players. He might be shy when you hand him a microphone, but he has a specific mindset, a certain vision of life and a vision of the game to match," Arsenal legend Henry said. "When he gets the ball, he sees things that few others can. He perceives the game differently, he sees it more with his brain than his eyes. He tries to imagine what might happen as soon as the ball leaves the goalkeeper. You have to anticipate what’s coming next.
"We all know he can dribble. Нe has his own way of looking at the game and life. That’s why sometimes, off the pitch, people don't understand him. But he’s a pleasant guy, a great guy. He doesn't say much off the field, but when he has the ball, he speaks very well through his play."
Dismissing transfer speculation
Naturally, such high-level performances have sparked rumors of interest from other European heavyweights. However, the Bayern hierarchy has been quick to shut down any talk of a move to the Premier League or La Liga. The club remains adamant that Olise is a cornerstone of their future project. With several years remaining on his current deal and no apparent desire to leave, Bayern are in a strong position to resist any external noise.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
As Bayern prepare for the return leg in Munich, the spotlight will undoubtedly remain on the French winger. Los Blancos will face an uphill battle to stop him from leading the German giants into the Champions League semi-finals. However, Olise and Bayern will first focus on a Bundesliga clash away at St Pauli on Saturday.