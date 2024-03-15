Thibaut Courtois is fuming! Real Madrid star may have played last Belgium game as he brands Domenico Tedesco a liar after international boss claims he's done 'everything' to mend pair's broken relationship
Thibaut Courtois has cast uncertainty over his future with the Belgium national team by publicly criticising manager Domenico Tedesco.
- Tedesco and Courtois relationship strained
- Tedesco reveals he tried to mend relation
- Courtois calls coach a liar on X