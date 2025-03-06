The Rondo, women's soccer edition: Is there any fallout from USWNT losing SheBelieves Cup, did Emma Hayes get her squad right, and what's next for Trinity Rodman?

GOAL writers discuss USWNT's SheBelieves Cup takeaways, and whether Rodman will be next in NWSL exodus

The USWNT had their first real blip under Emma Hayes, failing to win the SheBelieves Cup on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to a well-drilled Japan side - the first loss of Hayes's 18-match U.S. tenure. To the outsider who is used to seeing this side win routinely, it would have been a disappointing result.

After all, the USWNT usually thrive here. But how big of a deal was this loss? Hayes left some top players at home - including Naomi Girma, Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson - and had to make do without a few others due to various injuries. Perhaps it's not as disastrous as it might seem, in context.

And with some new faces integrated into the XI, the positives might just outweigh the negatives. Ally Sentnor impressed in her pursuit to offer competition to the front line. Lily Yohannes played with quality beyond her years. A full strength team might walk this thing. Still, results are results, and, on paper, it looked poor.

But that's not the only storyline in American women's soccer. The NWSL has seen an exodus of sorts in recent months, with some top talents heading to Europe. Girma was first. Others will surely follow. Could Washington Spirit star Rodman be next?

GOAL and INDIVISA writers break it down in a women's soccer edition of... The Rondo.