The Rondo: What are the implications of USL's landmark move to promotion-relegation, will it have any reverberations for MLS, and does it alter U.S. soccer landscape?

GOAL US writers debate the impact of promotion and relegation in America after the USL made a landmark decision

The American soccer landscape might just be changing. Promotion-relegation has been something of a disdainful phrase in the U.S. for some time, dismissed by some as being too European, too different. It won't work here, it's been claimed. USL is challenging that notion in full, and announced earlier this week that it will officially introduce promotion-relegation in its top three divisions starting in 2028.

What to make of all of this? Does the USL have the clout to make an immediate splash? In all likelihood, nothing changes right now. But this is a long-term proposition, and coincides with USL introducing a Division One league. MLS will certainly be watching, and there is every chance that some top talents - domestic and, eventually, abroad - find themselves playing in a different league.

Either way, there's room for both excitement and debate. Whether it works or not, this feels like a moment, another step in the evolution of soccer in America. GOAL US writers break down what it all means in the latest edition of... The Rondo.