The Rondo: Should Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie stay or go? Milan and Juventus Champions League failures beg the question

GOAL US writers discuss a dire week for Milan and Juventus, and whether big-name Americans need to leave Serie A clubs

It was a rough week for Americans in Serie A. Milan and Juventus are always expected, at least to some degree, to fight for Champions League spots domestically. There will be ups and downs for both sides. Juve will probably be fine. For Milan, it's less certain, such is their poor form of late.

But the real failure here is the fact that neither side qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, both losing in the playoff knockout phase last week. Milan fell to a Feyenoord side whose best player they recently stole in the January transfer window. Juve lost to PSV, who will go the rest of their season without their star striker - and were also missing a driving force in their midfield.

What does this all mean in Italy? Both clubs will certainly be immensely disappointed. Fan expectations were higher. Milan, in particular, will be up against it from their faithful, especially after spending big in the summer.

And for their American stars - Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Tim Weah and Weston McKennie - the future suddenly look markedly uncertain. But should any of the those Americans leave to be surrounded by stronger lineups? If so, where can they realistically go?

GOAL US writers discuss it in the latest edition of ... The Rondo.