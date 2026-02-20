Goal.com
Rondo MLS predictions
Tom Hindle

The Rondo, MLS is back edition: Do Inter Miami have a repeat locked up? Will Lionel Messi snag MVP again? Or can LAFC threaten?

The MLS season will kick off Saturday, with Inter Miami clear favorites but plenty of other teams looking to make a splash.

And so here we are. It's MLS season again. There is actual, physical soccer to worry about, and 90 minutes of sport to play every week. Inter Miami won it last year, and look a good bet to do so again. They still have Lionel Messi, of course, and tons of talent to surround him. It is, historically, very hard for MLS clubs to go back to back, but Miami might be able to do it. 

Still, there are other contenders. LAFC have upgraded after a good run. Vancouver Whitecaps remain well-balanced and well-coached. Back East, FC Cincinnati and Charlotte could also threaten. There are plenty of newcomers, too. Michael Bradley is here, and will coach the New York Red Bulls now. Timo Werner and James Rodriguez are big signings who will make a splash for teams looking to compete. 

And then there's the other stuff: MVP races, surprise contenders, and the teams that improve. GOAL writers break down the upcoming MLS campaign in another edition of... The Rondo

  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC v Los Angeles Football Club - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Who wins MLS Cup?

    Tom Hindle: Inter Miami absolutely should, which is exactly why they won't. Maybe it's silly to bet against Messi. Actually, it is silly to bet against Messi. But LAFC were good last year, and they've found new levels this offseason. They could probably do with another attacking option, but this is otherwise a remarkably well-rounded team. They will beat Miami in the final (maybe). 

    Ryan Tolmich: Let's not overthink this. Inter Miami won the cup last year and added even more talent to their title-winning team. They have an elite goalkeeper in Dayne St. Clair, a player who could be an elite striker in German Berterame, a Jordi Alba replacement in Sergio Reguillon and a bulldog like Rodrigo de Paul in midfield to set the tone. Oh yeah, and there's Messi. They're favorites as long as he's here.

  • Messi Inter Miami 2025Getty Images

    Who wins MLS MVP?

    TH: Lionel Messi. There are some good players in this league, but Messi, even an aging one, is a class above. He will certainly play fewer games than last year, but that shouldn't count against him. Evander could make a push, as will a fully fit Thomas Muller and Son Heung-Min. But this seems Leo's to lose.  

    RT: The only thing that keeps Messi away is fitness. He surely won't play every match, but can he play enough to justify his case to voters? He won it despite playing just 19 games in 2024. Even with the World Cup and his advancing age, if he gets to right around that 20-game mark with his usual numbers, it's a cakewalk.

  • Who will be the best new signing of the season?

    TH: Does Michael Bradley count - even if he's a manager? If so, his addition to the Red Bulls is immense. A word, too, for James Rodriguez, but he might not be here beyond the World Cup - and could be little more than a brief spark for Minnesota. 

    RT: It's Turbo Timo time. Yes, Timo Werner's career hasn't quite hit the heights many expected as he seemingly got the yips in front of goal, but the difference between MLS defenses and Premier League defenses is significant. He still has his pace, which remains elite, and that means he'll get chances. If he can bury them at a slightly higher percentage than he did in Europe, he'll hit 15 goals easily.

  • Emmanuel Latte Lath Atlanta United IMAGN

    Which team will improve the most over last season?

    TH: Atlanta United. They have a load of attacking talent, and Tata Martino will add a real coaching nous to an already smart group. They should be a playoff team, even in a packed East.

    RT: The obvious answer here is the LA Galaxy, simply because they can't possibly be that bad again. Their horror start ruined their season, but that shouldn't happen again this year given the MLS experience they brought into the squad. Yes, Riqui Puig remains out, which is a nightmare for the club, but the new additions should do enough to keep them afloat in a way they couldn't last year.

  • Seattle Sounders v Inter Miami CF - Leagues Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Who's your surprise MLS Cup contender?

    TH: Seattle Sounders. They weren't all that far off last season, and betting against their manager Brian Schmetzer is a fool's errand. Will they do it? Probably not. But it's not outside the realm of possibility. 

    RT: Is it okay to say Nashville? Yes, they were good last year, but with the addition of Cristian Espinoza, they have an attack that could end up being the most productive in the league. A front three of Espinoza, Hany Mukhtar, and Sam Surridge could put up insane numbers, taking Nashville from playoff contender to Cup contender. There are question marks, particularly in defense with Walker Zimmerman now in Toronto, but if the ball bounces their way on those question marks, Nashville could have something special going on

  • Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union IMAGN

    Name one bold prediction for the year

    TH: Cavan Sullivan hits double digit goals and assists. The Union will count on him this year, and Bradley Carnell has always rewarded results. If he starts hot, he could be immense this year.

    RT: The Union somehow figure it all out. Seemingly every year, there's a reason to disregard the prior year's success, but we're not falling for it this time. Yes, they lost multiple key players and, no, they didn't spend big to replace them. Realistically, there's no way they're as good this year. It's time to stop falling for logic, though. How will the Union handle it? Who knows? Somehow, they will, though, and they'll be just fine for a playoff spot. Cavan Sullivan's growth will be a key storyline.

